Opposition MPs to Move Resolution Seeking Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Three opposition Members of Parliament from Congress Party Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi will move resolution in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking the removal of the Speaker, alleging that he has failed to maintain the impartiality required to command the confidence of all sections of the House.

Seeking leave of the House to move the resolution, the MPs accused the Speaker of repeatedly disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other opposition leaders from speaking during parliamentary proceedings. They also alleged that the Speaker made unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

The resolution further states that several opposition MPs were suspended for the entire session for raising issues of public concern, while ruling party members were not rebuked for making objectionable and derogatory remarks against former Prime Ministers.

According to the MPs, the Speaker’s conduct reflects a partisan attitude and disregard for the rights of Members of Parliament. The resolution claims that his pronouncements and rulings have undermined the rights of MPs and affected the functioning of the House.

It also alleges that the Speaker has openly supported the ruling party’s version on controversial matters, which the MPs say poses a serious danger to the proper functioning of Parliament and the ability of the House to effectively raise the concerns and grievances of the people.

Although, opposition don’t have required numbers to remove Lok Sabha Speaker.