The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Opposition MPs to Move Resolution Seeking Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker 

Mar 6, 2026

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 11:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Three opposition Members of Parliament from Congress Party Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi  will move resolution in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking the removal of the Speaker, alleging that he has failed to maintain the impartiality required to command the confidence of all sections of the House.

Seeking leave of the House to move the resolution, the MPs accused the Speaker of repeatedly disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other opposition leaders from speaking during parliamentary proceedings. They also alleged that the Speaker made unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

The resolution further states that several opposition MPs were suspended for the entire session for raising issues of public concern, while ruling party members were not rebuked for making objectionable and derogatory remarks against former Prime Ministers.

According to the MPs, the Speaker’s conduct reflects a partisan attitude and disregard for the rights of Members of Parliament. The resolution claims that his pronouncements and rulings have undermined the rights of MPs and affected the functioning of the House.

It also alleges that the Speaker has openly supported the ruling party’s version on controversial matters, which the MPs say poses a serious danger to the proper functioning of Parliament and the ability of the House to effectively raise the concerns and grievances of the people.

Although, opposition don’t have required numbers to remove Lok Sabha Speaker.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Move to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

Mar 7, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets leaders of various countries on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026

Mar 6, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Congress Delegation Condoles Demise of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mar 6, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

کَرناٹک اور آندھرا پردیش میں بچوں کے لیے سوشل میڈیا پر پابندی کی تجویز،

7 March 2026 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

कर्नाटक और आंध्र प्रदेश में बच्चों के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध की तैयारी,

7 March 2026 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Move to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

7 March 2026 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

DGCA grants Aerodrome License to Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd for Noida International Airport

7 March 2026 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments