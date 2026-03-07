Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Move to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 12:51 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Policy Push Sparks Legal and Practical Debate

New Delhi/Bengaluru/Amaravati: In a significant policy move aimed at addressing rising concerns over digital addiction among children, the governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have proposed restrictions on social media use by minors. While Karnataka has indicated plans to ban social media access for children below 16 years, Andhra Pradesh is considering a similar restriction for those under 13.

The proposals, if implemented, would mark some of the strongest attempts in India to regulate children’s access to social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, and Roblox.

The initiative reflects growing global concern about the psychological, educational and behavioural impact of digital platforms on children.

Karnataka’s Proposal in the 2026–27 Budget

The proposal was announced by Siddaramaiah while presenting the state’s 2026–27 Budget in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister said the government intends to introduce measures prohibiting children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms.

The initiative has been included under the School Education section of the state budget and is primarily aimed at addressing:

excessive screen time among children

mental health concerns linked to digital addiction

online exposure to harmful or inappropriate content

declining academic performance due to digital distraction

According to Siddaramaiah, the proposal is meant to prevent “the adverse effects of increasing mobile phone usage among children.”

State officials clarified that the budget currently expresses policy intent. A dedicated committee or regulatory board is expected to be constituted to design the framework for implementation and oversight.

However, officials acknowledged that enforcement will be complicated. A senior government official noted that restrictions may rely heavily on parental supervision rather than direct policing by the government or technology companies.

Andhra Pradesh Plans Similar Restrictions

A similar policy is being considered in Amaravati, where N. Chandrababu Naidu informed the State Assembly that the government plans to ban social media access for children under the age of 13.

Naidu said consultations with technology experts, educators and legal authorities are underway to design a workable framework. The government hopes to finalize the policy within three months.

Officials say the state is exploring various “gate-keeping mechanisms” that would involve:

schools and educational institutions

internet service providers

social media platforms

parents and guardians

Such mechanisms may include age-verification tools, parental consent systems and restricted access modes for minors.

The state government is also examining whether coordinated legislation with the Government of India may be necessary to avoid legal complications.

Growing Global Movement to Regulate Children’s Online Access

India’s state-level initiatives come amid a broader international push to regulate children’s use of social media.

In late 2025, Australia became the first nation to formally introduce a nationwide ban on social media access for teenagers under a specified age. Several other countries have also begun exploring similar regulatory frameworks.

Most recently, Indonesia announced that it would restrict “high-risk platforms” for users under 16 starting March 28. The proposed restrictions target widely used platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X and gaming environments such as Roblox.

These global measures are driven by increasing research linking heavy social media use among teenagers with anxiety, depression, cyberbullying and sleep disorders.

Legal Challenges and Constitutional Questions

Despite the growing policy momentum, any social media ban for minors in India is likely to face complex legal scrutiny.

Experts point out that restrictions may need to be evaluated under Constitution of India, particularly the provisions guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

While governments can impose “reasonable restrictions” in the interest of public welfare, courts may examine whether a blanket ban on social media for minors is proportionate and justified.

Another major legal dimension involves digital privacy. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, companies must obtain parental consent before processing the personal data of children below 18 years. This framework already imposes obligations on technology companies regarding child safety online.

If state governments attempt to impose additional restrictions, questions could arise about jurisdiction — particularly whether states have the authority to regulate internet platforms, which typically fall under central government regulations related to telecommunications and information technology.

Legal experts say a coordinated policy with the Union government may therefore be necessary.

Practical Challenges in Implementation

Even if legislation is enacted, enforcing a social media ban for children may prove difficult.

Key practical challenges include:

Age Verification:

Most platforms currently rely on self-declared age information, which can easily be manipulated. Introducing robust verification systems may require identity checks or parental approval mechanisms.

Technological Workarounds:

Children may bypass restrictions through alternate accounts, VPN services or shared devices.

Role of Parents:

Authorities acknowledge that parental monitoring will remain the most effective tool in regulating children’s online behaviour.

Platform Cooperation:

Effective implementation will depend heavily on cooperation from technology companies such as Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, and other global firms operating social media networks.

Education and Mental Health Concerns Driving Policy

Education experts have increasingly warned that excessive smartphone usage among school-going children is affecting attention spans, classroom participation and overall academic performance.

Mental health professionals have also linked prolonged exposure to social media with rising cases of anxiety, cyberbullying and online harassment among adolescents.

According to several child psychology studies, adolescents are particularly vulnerable to algorithm-driven content feeds that promote addictive engagement patterns.

Policy makers therefore argue that stricter digital safeguards may be necessary to create healthier online environments for young users.

A Policy Debate Likely to Intensify

As India’s digital population continues to grow rapidly, the debate over regulating children’s access to social media is expected to intensify.

Supporters of restrictions argue that government intervention is essential to protect children’s mental well-being and academic development.

Critics, however, caution that outright bans may be impractical and risk pushing children toward unregulated or hidden digital spaces.

For now, the proposals from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh represent the early stages of what could become a broader national conversation on child safety, digital rights and the future regulation of social media in India.