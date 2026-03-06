The Indian Awaaz

Dhaka, Delhi optimistic about expanding bilateral ties

Mar 6, 2026

Zakir Hossain, Dhaka

Bangladesh and India Friday expressed optimism about further expanding bilateral relations during a meeting between Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma in Dhaka.

According to an official press release, the Indian envoy paid a courtesy call on the adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on the historic ties between the two neighbours and discussed regional stability, trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the welfare of the people of the two countries through closer cooperation based on mutual respect and trust. Officials said the meeting took place in a cordial and friendly

