Congress Assam manifesto Promises not to implement CAA if voted to power

Published On:
AMN / GUWAHATI

In the poll bound state of Assam, the Congress party, released its manifesto in Guwahati today promising not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act if voted to power.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto in the presence of several other leaders.The party also promised to provide 5 lakh government jobs and 25 lakh jobs in private sector.

For housewives, the party will provide 2000 rupees per month under Grihini Samman scheme.It also promises to waive off agricultural debt of farmers.

The Congress also promised to increase the daily wage of tea workers to 365 rupees. Rahul Gandhi claimed that this manifesto would protect the culture, language and identity of the people of Assam.

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

