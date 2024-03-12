Cong releases 2nd list of candidates, Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress party today released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes prominent faces including Gaurav Gogoi, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath and former BJP MP Rahul Kaswan.

While Gogoi will contest from Assam’s Jorhat, Nakul Nath has once again been fielded from Chhindwara. Former BJP MP Rahul Kaswan, who recently joined the Congress party, has been given ticket from Churu constituency.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot will contest Lok Sabha election from Jalore. Former Union Minister Sheesh Ram Ola’s son Brijendra Ola will be Congress party’s candidate from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat.

"We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan," said KC Venugopal on Tuesday as he announced the names.

KC Venugopal said that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Assam’s Jorhat, Nakul Nath will contest from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Rahul Kaswa will contest from Rajasthan’s Churu and Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.

“In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate,” KC Venugopal added.