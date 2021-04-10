Complete lockdown enforced in 8 districts of Chhattisgarh

WEB DESK

The cases of corona infection are on sharp rise in Chhattisgarh. In view of the increasing corona infection in the state, orders have been issued to impose complete lockdown in Dhamtari, Raigarh, and Korba districts also. Earlier, the orders for imposing lockdown have already been issued in eight districts of the State, including Raipur. With this, total of 11 districts will be under lockdown.

Lockdown started in Rajnandgaon, Bemetara and Balod districts from this evening. Whereas, Jashpur, Koriya and Balodabazar districts will be under lockdown from Sunday. Lockdown is already effective in the state capital district of Raipur and neighbouring Durg district.

Lockdown will be imposed in Dhamtari and Korba district from April 12 and in Raigarh district from April 14.

Guidelines have also been issued to limit timings of commercial activities in the urban areas of Mahasamund district of the state. Meanwhile, Night curfew has also been imposed in the tribal Bastar district of the state.