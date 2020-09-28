Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India extends $15 mn grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
British PM Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm bills
Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2020 11:37:52      انڈین آواز

Collaboration among friendly countries in vaccine development will help in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding a virtual bilateral summit with and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen today said that the events of the past several months have made it clear how important it is for like-minded countries to work together.

He said, collaboration among like-minded countries in vaccine development will help deal with Corona pandemic.

Mr Narendra Modi said this virtual summit will not only prove useful for India-Denmark relations, but will also help in creating a common approach towards global challenges. He said, a few months ago, both sides had discussed in detail about increasing Indo-Denmark cooperation on several fronts and today via this virtual summit, these ideas are being given a new direction and speed.

The Prime Minister said, COVID -19 pandemic has shown that it is risky for Global Supply Chains to be highly dependent on any single source. He said India is working together with Japan and Australia for supply-chain diversification and resilience and other like-minded countries can also join this effort.

Mr. Modi said, during the pandemic, India’s pharma production capability has been useful to the entire world and the main focus of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is to strengthen core economic areas so that it can become useful to the world. He said, the companies that are working in India will benefit from the regulatory and taxation reforms.

He also referred to important reforms in agriculture and labour sector brought by the government recently. The Prime Minister also mentioned that Denmark has been continuously participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit since 2009.

In her opening remarks, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said that the Summit is a milestone on our bilateral relations, and our forward-looking agreement on green strategic partnership. She said, COVID-19 has posed a challenge to all which we have to deal with unitedly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to rea ...

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!