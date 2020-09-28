Collaboration among friendly countries in vaccine development will help in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding a virtual bilateral summit with and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen today said that the events of the past several months have made it clear how important it is for like-minded countries to work together.

He said, collaboration among like-minded countries in vaccine development will help deal with Corona pandemic.

Mr Narendra Modi said this virtual summit will not only prove useful for India-Denmark relations, but will also help in creating a common approach towards global challenges. He said, a few months ago, both sides had discussed in detail about increasing Indo-Denmark cooperation on several fronts and today via this virtual summit, these ideas are being given a new direction and speed.

The Prime Minister said, COVID -19 pandemic has shown that it is risky for Global Supply Chains to be highly dependent on any single source. He said India is working together with Japan and Australia for supply-chain diversification and resilience and other like-minded countries can also join this effort.

Mr. Modi said, during the pandemic, India’s pharma production capability has been useful to the entire world and the main focus of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is to strengthen core economic areas so that it can become useful to the world. He said, the companies that are working in India will benefit from the regulatory and taxation reforms.

He also referred to important reforms in agriculture and labour sector brought by the government recently. The Prime Minister also mentioned that Denmark has been continuously participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit since 2009.

In her opening remarks, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said that the Summit is a milestone on our bilateral relations, and our forward-looking agreement on green strategic partnership. She said, COVID-19 has posed a challenge to all which we have to deal with unitedly.