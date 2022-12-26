FreeCurrencyRates.com

Co-Star Sheezan Khan Arrested in TV Actor Tunisha Sharma’s Death case

AMN / Mumbai:

Police have arrested Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma — a television actor who on Saturday allegedly comitted suicide on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Khan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said on Sunday.

He was sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. Parth Zutshi, another co-actor, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is being suspected that’s what drove her to the edge.

Speaking to media outside the police station, Mr Zutshi, who claims he wasn’t present on sets at the time of the incident, said, “I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can’t comment on her relations, I don’t have any idea, it was her internal matter.”

Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said, adding that there were no injury marks on her body. Initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation.

So far, police have recorded statements of 14 people in the case. They all are related to the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting; Waliv police said they had to break open the door after she did not come out for a long time. The shooting crew took her to a hospital at around 1:30 am, where she was declared dead.

