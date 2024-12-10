CJI Sanjiv Khanna Calls for Urgent Reforms in Criminal Courts

National capacity of undertrial prisoners is 4.36 lakhs but there are 5.19 lakh undertrials prisoners.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today highlighted that criminal courts require reform. Addressing an event organised by National Legal Services Authority NALSA here to commemorate Human Rights Day 2024, Justice Khanna noted that several laws have been decriminalised but a lot of work remains to be done. He underlined that National capacity of undertrial prisoners is 4.36 lakhs but there are 5.19 lakh undertrials prisoners.

He highlighted that enactment of section 479 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 was a significant step taken to meet these challenges.

Justice Khana also mentioned about a NALSA’s special campaign for old prisoners and terminally ill prisoners highlighting that this campaign is reinforcing the commitment to reformative justice.

Justice Khanna emphasised that India stands distinguished in the global landscape of legal aid embracing a vision that is truly unparallel in its scope and ambition.

Meanwhile Minister of State for Law and Justice underlined to introspect on how to strengthen human rights and it’s values.



During the event, Justice Khanna also launched a Special Campaign for Old Prisoners and Terminally ill Prisoners. This special campaign aims to assist prisoners who are above 70 years and prisoners with terminal illness in being released from prison, through focused and individual- centric interventions, as may be required.



The event was also attended by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.