Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,65,458 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Coronavirus: Trump to ‘suspend immigration into US’
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,74,336 worldwide
Human trials for UK coronavirus vaccine this week
UK coronavirus vaccine to be tested on people from Thursday
WHO warns people must be ready for ‘new way of living’

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2020 02:26:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Civil Society Condemn Delhi Police for ‘Falsely Implicating’ Students Activists for Delhi Riots

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

A group of Civil Society has strongly condemned Delhi Police for what it called ‘Falsely Implicating innocent Students Activists’ in recent Delhi riots.

“We, as activists, academics, and citizens of India from all walks of life, strongly condemn the actions of the Delhi Police in falsely implicating innocent student activists in Delhi riot cases, and booking them under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This suppression of civil rights and liberties and targeting of our young democratic voices is reprehensible. We find it utterly shameful that Delhi police is using the COVID-19 lockdown, and the enormous humanitarian crisis of hunger confronting our country, as an opportunity to trample on the democratic rights of innocents. This is a time to unite as a nation, not to isolate and target students.

Abusing its powers, the Delhi Police has filed concocted cases against former JNU student, Dr. Umar Khalid and Jamia students Meeran Haider & Safoora Zargar, claiming that the communal violence in North East Delhi was a premeditated conspiracy hatched by them. This narrative is so absurd, and citizens of this country will see through these lies being peddled by the police. We ask why the real culprits, who actually incited or took part in the violence, continue to enjoy impunity despite ample evidence available against them, including on social media? We ask if Delhi, India’s capital city, whose police force comes directly under the Union Home Ministry, is rapidly becoming a police state, giving the police powers that are unfettered, even by the law of the land?

We implore all citizens of the country, political parties, the judicial system and media to stand united against this injustice; to oppose this brazen abuse of State power to stifle democratic voices; to pressurize the BJP government to stop this targeting and vilification; demand that these charges be immediately dropped; demand that those arrested under cover of the COVID-19 lockdown be immediately released”.

Issued by

                1.            Prof. Rampuyani, Writer & Activist

                2.            Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairman,Delhi Minority Commission

                3.            Ravi Nair, Convener, Alliance against CAA, NRC and NPR

                4.            Eng. Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President JIH

                5.            Prof Apoorvanand, Delhi Univ

                6.            Ms. Farah Naqvi, Writer & Activist

                7.            Harsh Mandar, Ex IAS, Activists

                8.            Dr. M. Manzoor Alam, Gen. Sec., AIMC

                9.            S. R. Darapuri, IPS(Retd), Spokesperson, AIPF

                10.          Syeda Hameed, Ex Member, Planning Commission

                11.          Dr. John Dyal, Writer @ Activist

                12.          Labeed Shafi, President SIO

                13.          Tapan Bose, H Rights Activist

                14.          Ms. Kavita Srivastava, HR Activist

                15.          Prof Ghazala Jameel, JNU

                16.          Ms. Aishe Ghosh,President JNUSU

                17.          Mujtaba Farooq, Asst Convener Alliance Against CAA, NRC, NPR

                18.          Ms Kavita Krishnan, AIPWA

                19.          Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, President WPI

                20.          Ms. Manisha Sethi,Writer,Activist

                21.          Nadeem Khan, United Against Hate

                22.          Raghvan Srinivasan, President Lokraj Sangathan

                23.          Ajit Yadav, Political Activist

                24.          Javed Naqvi, Writer & Activist

                25.          Mohd Sulaiman, President INL

PRESS RELEASE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!