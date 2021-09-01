Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2021 02:06:38      انڈین آواز

Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today inaugurated the first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore. He virtually flagged off two flights strengthening the international and domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. The event marked the commencement of Indigo’s new direct flights on the Gwalior-Indore – Delhi route and resumption of Air India’s flight between Indore and Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia said, the establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Indore – Gwalior -Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India. He said, with the aerial connectivity of the two cities, new opportunities will get a boost to the trade and tourism sectors. Mr Scindia said, in the last 53 days, Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flights and with 314 new aircraft movements. Indore which was earlier connected to eight cities, has now been connected to 13 cities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the ...

Hope to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics; Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Harpal Singh Bedi Para Javelin thrower Sumit Antil who won gold with a world record show on Tuesday exuded ...

Women boxers lead gold rush as India finishes with 39 medals Including 14 Gold at ASBC Asian Youth & Jr Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 31 August: The quartet of Neha (54kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 Kg) Sneha Kumari (66k ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz