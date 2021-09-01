Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore

AMN

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today inaugurated the first direct flight between Gwalior and Indore. He virtually flagged off two flights strengthening the international and domestic aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. The event marked the commencement of Indigo’s new direct flights on the Gwalior-Indore – Delhi route and resumption of Air India’s flight between Indore and Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia said, the establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Indore – Gwalior -Delhi route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India. He said, with the aerial connectivity of the two cities, new opportunities will get a boost to the trade and tourism sectors. Mr Scindia said, in the last 53 days, Madhya Pradesh got 58 new flights and with 314 new aircraft movements. Indore which was earlier connected to eight cities, has now been connected to 13 cities.