Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes ready for reopening

Our Correspondent

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the country are reopening from tomorrow Oct 15 with new Standard Operating Procedure SOP, specially 50 per cent seating capacity.

Cinema hall, theatres and multiplexes are going to resume their operation after a gap of almost eight months.

However, exhibition of films will not be allowed in containment zones.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, adequate physical distancing is to be maintained in the seating area inside the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes.

Staggered show timings will be followed in the multiplexes to avoid crowding due to Covid-19 pandemic.

New rules and restrictions have been set for curbing the transmission of Covid-19 while resuming the operation.

Adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, use of face masks and respiratory etiquettes have to be strictly followed by visitors and staffs.

Spitting will be prohibited.

Thermal screening is to be carried out at entry points and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to enter the premises.

Hand sanitization will be made available at all entry points and work areas.

Efforts will be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission.

Besides, the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be sanitized after the screening.