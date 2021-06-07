Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jun 2021 03:23:04      انڈین آواز

CII welcomes PM’s announcement on central procurement of vaccines

AMN

The Confederation of Indian Industry – CII has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding centralisation of vaccine procurement. In a statement, CII President T V Narendran said the decision will ensure uniformity in price of vaccines besides ensuring quicker roll out. This would also ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines to states, which was a key demand made by CII too.

Mr. Narendran added that making the vaccines available for all the eligible population free of cost will go a long way in protecting the citizens and resuming normal economic activities at the earliest.

CII also welcomed the decision to retain 25 per cent vaccine procurement by the private sector, stating that it will enable industry to contribute to the vaccination drive. The statement further added that CII’s concern and advocacy regarding protecting the poor from loss of livelihoods has been addressed by the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana until November 2021 to ensure free food grains to weaker sections of society.

SPORTS

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

Players should focus on game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

AMN Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has expressed deep regret over the high-profile murder case of inter ...

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

