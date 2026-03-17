Chirag Paswan Stresses Quality Standards for Food Items, Urges Sellers Not to Compromise

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 6:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan today stressed that sellers must ensure the quality of all food items provided to consumers and should not compromise on standards.

Addressing the Nutri Bharat 2026 event in New Delhi, Mr Paswan said the food processing sector will play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that the existence of a dedicated Ministry for the food processing sector underlines the importance accorded to it by the government. The Minister said the government is working to act as a bridge between the industry and policymakers.

Mr Paswan added that the nutraceutical and functional food sector is witnessing steady growth, driven by innovation and rising health awareness. On challenges related to quality standards, safety and regulatory clarity, he called for collective efforts to address these challenges, emphasising the need to identify necessary reforms, frame effective policies and develop action plans to tackle any deviations.