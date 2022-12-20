Chinese netizens cast doubt over official COVID death toll as China faces largest COVID surge

WEB DESK

Chinese netizens and various health experts have expressed doubts over China’s low reporting of COVID-related deaths in recent days as hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with fever patients and demand for cremation was rising at crematoriums and funeral homes.

A number of COVID-related deaths have been reported in Chinese media in recent days, but authorities have only reported seven deaths since the loosening of COVID protocols on Dec 7. Long wait periods have been reported in Beijing for cremation.

In the absence of any official COVID case count, news about surging infections spread rapidly through social media and the same is happening with the COVID death count as well, as many netizens said they knew someone who died from COVID.

According to unofficial estimates, around 50% of Beijing population has been infected with the virus and epidemiologists predict that around 60% of China’s population might get affected in next few months, raising the fear of further mutations as China continues to grapple with the impact of abrupt loosening its zero-Covid protocol without any preparation to tackle with its aftermath.

Many models have predicted a death toll of about a million people in 2023. The Unites States on Monday expressed concern that toll of the virus is a global concern due to the size of the Chinese economy and it also might spawn new mutations of the virus.

Beijing government spokesman Xu Hejian said on Monday that the epidemic was “progressing rapidly”, putting pressure on the city’s supply of medicines and other healthcare resources.

Beijing authorities on Tuesday announced five more COVID-related deaths after two Covid-related deaths on Monday as the city has been hit by a surge in infections, but the true magnitude of the outbreak is beyond measure, as requirement for PCR testing for individuals has been dropped and no self-reporting mechanism is there for rapid antigen tests.

Chinese health authorities have suddenly switched their focus from “prevention” to “treatment” of Covid-19 and Chinese people – with very little immunity to the virus – are facing the brunt of abrupt loosening of restrictions.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday clarified that only Covid-19 patients who die from respiratory failure will be counted towards the official death toll after media reports said that China is undercounting the number of COVID deaths amid rising demand at funeral homes and crematoriums.

Despite the pressure on healthcare resources, Beijing city authorities had decided to continue easing restrictions to “resume work and normal life as soon as possible”.

COVID-positive people can now isolate at home for at least seven days and those who do not develop a fever can return to work without testing if other symptoms improve.

Like Beijing, many parts of the mainland – including Chongqing, Zhejiang and Wuhu in Anhui province – are asking public sector employees who have tested positive but have mild or no symptoms to go to work.

The climbing COVID case count is straining front-line health workers. According to reports, many hospitals in the southwestern city of Chongqing and Hubei and Yunnan provinces are asking asymptomatic doctors and nurses to stay on duty, to handle the pressure of surging cases and widespread infections among healthcare workers.

Hospitals have been struggling to increase the ICU beds and fever wards.

Businesses which should have returned to normal after the relaxations, have been hard hit by the wave of COVID infections as people are staying indoors due to fear of COVID.

Daily life has been disrupted due to rapid spread of the virus. Delivery services for online orders are under tremendous pressure as delivery men are affected.