Chinese fighter jets cross sensitive median line of Taiwan Strait

AMN

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry has warned of a possible sharp increase in military tensions after reporting renewed Chinese military activity, including fighter jets crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait today. According to the ministry, Beijing had sent 24 aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and drones, as well as five warships close to Taiwan. Local media reported that half the warplanes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the self-ruled island’s southwest air defence identification zone.

The median line for years had served as an unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan until China’s air force began regularly crossing it a year ago. Taiwan has complained for three years of increased military pressure from Beijing, mostly in the form of China’s air force flying near the island.