China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines suspends all its cargo flights to India for 15 days

China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines has suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days, causing major disruption to private traders’ efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China. This happened despite Beijing saying that India and China are in communication for COVID-19 assistance to India.

The suspension of cargo flights came as a surprise to agents and freight forwarders who are frantically trying to procure the oxygen concentrators from China.



Prasar Bharati Correspondent in Beijing reports that in a letter to the sales agents on Monday, the Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines said the airline has suspended its cargo flights on six routes, including Xian to Delhi, amid hectic efforts by private traders from both sides to procure oxygen concentrators from China.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson did not comment on this matter.



He said that China is ready to provide support and help to the best of its capabilities if India makes specific demands.



There are also complaints of Chinese manufacturers hiking the prices by 35 to 40 per cent.



The freight charges have been increased to over 20 per cent.



Following the decision of Sichuan Airlines to cancel flights, it becomes very challenging to rush the supplies as they have to be rerouted through Singapore and other countries through different airlines, which delays the much-needed supplies.



The suspension of the flights owing to the coronavirus situation in India is surprising as there is no crew change in India and the same crew flies the aircraft back.



The Chinese cargo flights besides the shipping services have been operational throughout the pandemic rushing supplies of lucrative mobile phone equipment as well as a lot of other Chinese exports to India but during the real need for a humanitarian cause, chinese state run airlines backed off.