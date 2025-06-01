Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Warns US Over Taiwan After Defense Chief Labels It a Regional Threat

Jun 1, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has warned the United States over Taiwan in response to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling China a threat to the region at a high-profile summit in Singapore. China’s government has accused Pete Hegseth of trying to sow division in the Asia Pacific region.


Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue yesterday, Hegseth said China was credibly preparing for military action to shift Asia’s power balance. He accused Beijing of rehearsing a potential invasion of Taiwan.


The U.S. Defense Secretary in the Dialogue underlined that the Indo-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration.


Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore is Asia’s premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats.  

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!