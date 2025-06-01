China Warns US Over Taiwan After Defense Chief Labels It a Regional Threat

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has warned the United States over Taiwan in response to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling China a threat to the region at a high-profile summit in Singapore. China’s government has accused Pete Hegseth of trying to sow division in the Asia Pacific region.



Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue yesterday, Hegseth said China was credibly preparing for military action to shift Asia’s power balance. He accused Beijing of rehearsing a potential invasion of Taiwan.



The U.S. Defense Secretary in the Dialogue underlined that the Indo-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration.



Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore is Asia’s premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats.