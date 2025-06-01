Poland Votes in Key Presidential Runoff Shaping EU Ties

AMN/ WEB DESK

Poland is voting in a crucial presidential runoff that could shape the country’s political future and its ties with the European Union. The race is between Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a liberal pro-EU candidate, and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian backed by the right-wing Law and Justice party. With President Andrzej Duda completing his final term, the winner will have the power to approve or veto laws, significantly affecting Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist agenda.



Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m., with exit polls expected tonight and final results likely tomorrow. In the first round on May 18, Trzaskowski led with just over 31%, while Nawrocki followed closely with nearly 30%.



The campaign has highlighted a sharp divide: Trzaskowski, 53, promises judicial reform, abortion rights, and closer EU cooperation, while Nawrocki, 42, promotes traditional values, is skeptical of the EU, and aligns with U.S. conservatives like Donald Trump.



Both candidates support aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia, but differ on NATO-Trzaskowski backs eventual membership for Ukraine, while Nawrocki opposes it. The election outcome will determine whether Poland stays on a nationalist course or shifts toward liberal democratic values.