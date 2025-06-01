Ukraine claims to have hit multiple Strategic Russian bomber aircraft in a major drone attack

WEB DESK

Ukraine conducted a major drone attack on Sunday, hitting over 40 Russian military aircraft. As per the media reports, officials from Ukraine’s domestic security agency (SBU) claimed, that the Ukrainian forces hit Russian aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers. Which it deploys to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine, the report added.



As per the reports, it was the largest Ukrainian drone-based operations on Russia to date, striking a base in eastern Siberia thousands of kilometres (miles) from its border.



Igor Kobzev, governor of Irkutsk Oblast in Russia, said that the Ukrainian drones attacked a military unit in the Sredny settlement in the Irkutsk region.



Tu-95 and the Tu-22 are the strategic bombers for the Russian Air Force. Russia reportedly used these aircraft to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.