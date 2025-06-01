Bangladesh court restores Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration as political party

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday reinstated the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party, overturning a 2013 High Court verdict that had declared the party’s registration with the Election Commission (EC) illegal.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed ordered the EC to resolve all pending issues regarding Jamaat, including its election symbol. Jamaat’s lawyer, Barrister Ehsan A Siddiq, said the verdict means Jamaat’s registration stands reinstated. “The EC will now dispose of other issues including the party’s election symbol,” he added.



Following the verdict, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman issued a statement, thanking the court and saying, “After more than a decade-long legal battle, Jamaat-e-Islami has regained its rightful status as a political party. This verdict has put an end to yet another episode of injustice and repression.” He further noted that Jamaat participated in national elections using the “scales” symbol both before and after the 2008 Political Party Registration Rules. “This verdict has ensured justice and created an opportunity for the people to exercise their voting rights,” Rahman said.



EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, speaking to reporters in Dhaka, said the EC had not yet received any official court directive as of 3:00pm. “Once we receive the observation, necessary legal steps will be taken. Jamaat will get whatever they are legally entitled to,” he stated.



The legal battle dates back to 2009 when Maulana Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and 24 others filed a writ petition seeking to declare Jamaat’s registration illegal. The High Court cancelled Jamaat’s registration in 2013, which the EC formally revoked in 2018 ahead of national elections. Jamaat challenged the decision, and the Appellate Division began hearing the appeal in December 2024. The verdict marks a significant development in Bangladesh’s political landscape, restoring Jamaat’s ability to contest elections and marking a potential shift in the nation’s electoral dynamics.