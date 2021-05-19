US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 May 2021 02:51:00      انڈین آواز

China offers to host peace talks between parties in Afghanistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China has offered to host talks between the parties in Afghanistan in an effort to play a greater role in the conflict-hit country and the larger neighboring region.

China stepped up its diplomacy outreach with Pakistan and Afghanistan in the wake of the US troops withdrawal from the war-torn country, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the last two-days held telephone talks with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. He said that China will back the Afghan government headed by Ashraf Ghani in playing a leading role.

The offer to facilitate peace talks was made during Wang’s phone talks with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday. Elaborating on this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that ‘China is ready to facilitate intra-Afghan talks and will provide necessary conditions for holding talks in China.

‘ The US is expected to complete the withdrawal of its remaining 2,500 to 3,500 troops from Afghanistan by September, fueling Beijing’s concerns that any resulting instability would pose a security threat to its neighboring Xinjiang region which is predominantly Muslim.

Wang also called on all parties to support and implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions to promote a smooth transition of the Afghanistan situation, to avoid in particular a resurgence of terrorist forces, it said. Wang’s call came one day after a similar offer to the Israelis and Palestinians as he hosted a virtual UN Security Council meeting to discuss the deadly hostilities in the Middle East. Experts believe it was a signal of Beijing’s intention to enhance its role in the region’s affairs, as part of its positioning as a global power.

Wang also said that the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India and Pakistan are members, should pay more attention to the situation and Afghanistan’s neighbors to strengthen communication, speak in one voice and take coordinated actions. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are the SCO members.

China has been expressing its concern over the US move despite tensions with Washington on a host of issues, including America’s allegation of a genocide against Muslim Uygurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang. It denies the allegations of running mass detention camps and violating human rights of Uygurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz