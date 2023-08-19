China launches military exercises of navy and air force around Taiwan

AMN

China launched military exercises of the navy and air force around Taiwan on Saturday. The response comes as a warning after Vice President William Lai’s visit to the United States. Lai is also the front-runner to be Taiwan’s next president in elections to be held in January, next year. According to reports, China has warned Taiwan’s Independence separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke. The People’s Liberation Army said in a statement that it was carrying out joint naval and air combat readiness patrols around the island. It said these exercises are being held to test the preparedness of its army.