China actively supports start of BRICS expansion process: Chinese Foreign Ministry

WEB DESK

China has said that it actively supports the start of BRICS expansion process. China, which is the BRICS chair for this year, yesterday said, the recently held meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers reached consensus on the BRICS expansion process. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said, at the media briefing in Beijing that China will work with BRICS parties to continue to have in-depth discussions on BRICS expansion and determine the standards and procedures for that on the basis of consensus. They look forward to more like-minded partners joining the big family of BRICS, while responding to a Chinese state media question on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s BRICS expansion comments.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that Saudi Arabia and Argentina are desirous to join the grouping. Riyadh and Buenos Aires have shown interest in BRICS activities, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency quoted Mr Lavrov as saying in an interview on Thursday. The next BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit is being prepared. The outreach format will be established within its framework, where around a dozen developing economies will participate, he added.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar took part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting convened by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 19th of this month. China is making preparations to hold this year’s BRICS summit, dates for which are yet to be announced. On the sidelines, BRICS Foreign Minister’s meeting also held dialogues with Emerging Markets and Developing Countries which was attended by Foreign Ministers and top officials of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, the UAE, Indonesia and Thailand, on global governance and discussed greater engagement with the BRICS process, according to a press statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Both China and Russia have actively supported the idea of BRICS expansion, seeing the grouping as a useful platform to broaden their voice amid their tensions with the West.