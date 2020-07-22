Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2020 02:22:12      انڈین آواز

Chhattisgarh: Lockdown imposed in several urban areas amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In view of surge in cases of COVID-19, fresh lockdown restrictions have been imposed in many urban areas of Chhattisgarh from today.

A seven-day total lockdown has been re-imposed from today in Raipur, Surguja, Raigarh and Baloda Bazar districts of Chhattisgarh, Similar restrictions will come into effect in the urban areas of Durg, Korba and Bilaspur districts from tomorrow.

The roads of state capital Raipur wore a deserted look today. Law enforcing agencies in coordination with the district administration are strictly enforcing the lockdown. All shops except medical stores, government, semi-government and private offices remain closed during this phase of lockdown restrictions. The public transport service has been suspended. Essential services, however, will be exempted during this phase.

Traffic barricades have been installed at major traffic intersections in the city. Unnecessary movement in the streets is not allowed. The violators would be penalized.

