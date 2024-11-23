The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Nov 22, 2024
AMN / WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh, at least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces today. A joint team of CRPF and District Reserve Guard-DRG was on a search operation in Konta area of Sukma district after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area.

During the operation, an encounter took place in the jungle and hills of Bhejji area, in which the Maoists were killed. The security forces have recovered the bodies of the killed Maoists. Apart from this, a large number of arms and ammunition, including an   AK-47 and a self-loading rifle have been recovered from the spot. The search operation is still going on in the area.

In August this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Left Wing extremism, LWE will be completely eliminated from the country before March 2026 and this action in Chhattisgarh is a big success in this direction. Sources said that 257 Naxalites have been neutralised while 861 have been arrested and around 800 have surrendered in the country since January this year.  It was for the first time after four decades in 2022, the number of deaths due to LWE in the country had come down to below 100.

