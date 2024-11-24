The Indian Awaaz

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nov 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 4-5 days. The weather agency predicted that parts of the Bay of Bengal, Andman Sea, and adjoining areas could witness squally weather today and advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. IMD said there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 5 days. Smog and shallow to moderate dense fog conditions are likely in the night and morning hours in Delhi and NCR during the next two to three days.

