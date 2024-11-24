The Indian Awaaz

Air quality in Delhi remains in very poor category

Nov 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, remains in the very poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370 as of 6 this morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 400 AQI levels. Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 416, Bawana at 406, Alipur at 413, Vivek Vihar at 409, and Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 415.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

