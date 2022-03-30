FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 02:13:38      انڈین آواز

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Karthik Venkataraman to  win  the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here today.

Starting the day in a five-way lead and having the best tiebreak, Arjun came up with another inspired effort and went for an offensive right from the word go in a Sicilian Najdorf game as white and even though Karthik posed some challenge in the middle game, the young National champion romped home easily with some finely crafted manoeuvres.

The victory fetched Arjun Rs four lakh rupees as the winner’s purse plus a trophy.

With this win Arjun scaled past 2675 in live Elo ratings and looks  certainty for the main team in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad at Chennai

   Earlier this month  he had won the National championship at Kanpur quite easily and that means his winnings this month are  Rs ten lakhs in all.

D Gukesh, who had also fought tooth and nail with Arjun in the national championship, defeated last event’s winner Abhijeet Gupta from a level endgame to finish second. The Nimzo Indian by Gukesh as black led to a level endgame but Abhijeet took unwarranted risks leading to his downfall. It was almost the repeat of last round of the National championship when Abhijeet had a similar fate out of the same opening against Gukesh.

Harsha Bharthakoti finished third on tiebreak defeating S P Sethuraman who played black. For the records, Arjun, Gukesh and Harsh all ended up on 8.5 points out of a possible ten.

The top ten:  Erigaisi Arjun, D Gukesh, Harsha Bharathakoti (8.5 each); 4. Nigmatov Ortik (8); 5-10: S P Sethuraman, Delgado Ramirez Neuris, M R Lalith Babu,  Abhijeet Gupta, Neelash Saha, Gholami Orimi Mahdi (7.5 each).

The Delhi open next year will be a much bigger event in several categories with Rs. 1.25 Crores as prize money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

Jehan Daruvala race to second podium finish in Saudi Arabia

Harpal Singh Bedi Jehan Daruvala drove to his second podium finish of the season in Sunday’s Formula 2 ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart