Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University’s VC Prof B R Kamboj honoured with M S Swaminathan Award

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. B.R. Kamboj has been honoured with the prestigious M.S. Swaminathan Award in recognition of his contributions as a scientist and extension specialist in the field of agronomy. Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, presented him this award. The award ceremony took place at the International Conference on ‘One Health One World,’ held at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A special committee, constituted for the M.S. Swaminathan Award, selected Prof. B.R. Kamboj for his excellent achievements in the field of education, research, technology development and extension in agricultural science.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. B.R. Kamboj is well aware of the common problems, needs and socio-economical conditions of the farmers. The agricultural recommendations put forth by Prof. Kamboj, stemming from his research work and collaborative extension activities with university scientists, have consistently proven to be highly advantageous for farmers.

Prof Kamboj has published about 300 research papers and articles in national and international journals, books and technical magazines.