Changing India-US relationship is very defining development of the century, Jaishankar at Quad Meet

AMN WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar has called for a free and open Indo-pacific at the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. He also urged member nations to work towards ensuring a rule-based international order. The Minister said since their last meeting in Feb 2021, the global geo-political and geo-economic order has become more complex. He called upon the member nations to work towards rule-based international order which is free from coercion and respects territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas and peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting has concluded in Melbourne, Australia. Tweeting about it, Dr.S Jaishankar said that we are focused on the early and effective realization of our Leaders’ vision.

Dr. Jaishankar said he was impressed by the progress that has been made. He appreciated the gesture of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who met the Quad foreign ministers collectively before the beginning of the talks.

The Minister added that the insights and thoughts of Mr. Morrison were valuable. He also thanked Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne for the excellent arrangements.

