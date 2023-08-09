इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 04:45:46      انڈین آواز
Chandigarh to organize event at Tiranga Park on 23rd of August to participate in “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chandigarh is all set to fervently participate in the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. A State event will be organized at Tiranga Park on the 23rd of August, wherein the grand celebrations will take place. Meanwhile, celebrations would commence on the 9th of August wherein a Marathon would take place from Sukhna Lake followed by tree plantation. 

Shilaphalakams will be installed at significant locations like Amrit Sarovars or other suitable water bodies such as Sukhna Lake, Sector 42 Lake, and various public spaces including MC Community Centres, schools, Health & Wellness Centres across the city. The campaign’s fervour will reach urban areas through Amrit Kalash Yatras, where people from different walks of life will participate. These yatras will start from smaller urban areas, progress through larger municipalities, and corporations, ultimately culminating in Delhi.

As part of the campaign, Chandigarh aims to plant 75 indigenous saplings at each event. These saplings will find their place in various locations such as gardens, MC Community Centres, offices, and educational institutions, fostering an environment of sustainable growth and ecological awareness.

Local heroes will be felicitated, including living freedom fighters and families of deceased freedom fighters, retired personnel from Defence, Central Armed Police Force, and State Police Force. Their dedication and sacrifices will be recognized and honoured during these events.

