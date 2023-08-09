IMD issues alert for heavy rains in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning of heavy rains in Garhwal and Kumaon division during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in the districts of Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. It also said that moderate to heavy rains may occur in other parts of the state during this period.

Meanwhile, six people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours in rain and landslide-related incidents in the state. Over 150 rural roads connecting villages in hilly areas have been blocked for vehicular movement due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. Efforts are underway to restore traffic on these roads.