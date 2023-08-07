इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 05:12:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

17 new districts and 3 new divisions come into existence in Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

As many as 17 new districts and 3 new divisions have come into existence in Rajasthan today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated new districts and divisions through video conference in a program organized at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

Inauguration programs were also organized in all the new districts and divisions, where the minister in charge was participated. The Chief Minister also launched the website of all the new districts. Before the inauguration program,  Havan, Puja and Yagya were performed in all the districts. Addressing the programm, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state has created history today. He said that with the increasing population, decentralization of the administrative system is necessary. He said that these new districts would give a new impetus to the development of the state. 

Notifications of all the new districts have been issued and this notification has come into force from today. A new administrative map has come into existence in the state from today. Now there are 10 divisions and 50 districts in the state. District Collectors and SPs have also start working in the new districts. District level offices of various departments will also start soon in the new districts. The state government has indicated that more new districts may be created in the coming days. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart