17 new districts and 3 new divisions come into existence in Rajasthan

As many as 17 new districts and 3 new divisions have come into existence in Rajasthan today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated new districts and divisions through video conference in a program organized at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

Inauguration programs were also organized in all the new districts and divisions, where the minister in charge was participated. The Chief Minister also launched the website of all the new districts. Before the inauguration program, Havan, Puja and Yagya were performed in all the districts. Addressing the programm, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state has created history today. He said that with the increasing population, decentralization of the administrative system is necessary. He said that these new districts would give a new impetus to the development of the state.

Notifications of all the new districts have been issued and this notification has come into force from today. A new administrative map has come into existence in the state from today. Now there are 10 divisions and 50 districts in the state. District Collectors and SPs have also start working in the new districts. District level offices of various departments will also start soon in the new districts. The state government has indicated that more new districts may be created in the coming days.