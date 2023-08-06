126 stations in Maharashtra to be developed as world-class railway stations

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations at a cost of over 24 thousand 470 crore rupees under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme across the country through video conferencing.

In Mumbai, Central Railways organised events at Parel, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg stations. Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais said while addressing the gathering, that 126 stations in Maharashtra are planned to be developed as world-class railway stations. He added that among these, foundation stones for the redevelopment of 44 stations will be laid today. He expressed happiness that 15 stations of the Mumbai division are going to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Maharashtra Governor remarked that there has been a radical change in the Indian Railways as railway journey has become very pleasant and comfortable.

Speaking about the various ongoing infrastructure projects in the city, Mr. Bais expressed confidence that the Trans Harbour Link, Mumbai Metro Project, Coastal Road Project, and other projects will transform Mumbai into a world-class metropolis.