Uttarakhand: Search & Rescue operation to trace missing people in landslide at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag underway

AMN

The search and rescue operation to trace the missing people in a landslide at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand is underway for the second day on 5th August 2023. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Police, and District Administration are engaged in the search for the missing people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also visit Gaurikund on 5th August 2023 to inspect and review the rescue operations being carried out at the site of the landslide affected. It may be recalled, that the 20 people had gone missing in a landslide incident caused by heavy rain near Gaurikund on Thursday late night.