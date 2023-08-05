इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2023 08:52:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Uttarakhand: Search & Rescue operation to trace missing people in landslide at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag underway

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The search and rescue operation to trace the missing people in a landslide at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand is underway for the second day on 5th August 2023. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Police, and District Administration are engaged in the search for the missing people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also visit Gaurikund on 5th August 2023 to inspect and review the rescue operations being carried out at the site of the landslide affected. It may be recalled, that the 20 people had gone missing in a landslide incident caused by heavy rain near Gaurikund on Thursday late night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart