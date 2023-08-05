Ladakh celebrating 7th LADAKH RPALNAMS TUSTON, Pride and Glory of Ladakh

AMN

Ladakh is celebrating the 7th ‘LADAKH RPALNAMS TUSTON’, the Pride and Glory of Ladakh on 5th August 2023 with great fervour on the occasion of Union Territory (UT) Declaration Day. This year, the UT is also celebrating the glorious 60th year of the formation of Ladakh scout Regiment. The objective of celebrating this day is to educate the younger generation about the great historical past of Ladakh.

A traditional cultural programme, theatrical and musical show is also being organised to mark the special occasion. The celebrations will also focus on the progress of Ladakh, post becoming a UT.