Chandigarh: Schools, colleges to close till March 31 as COVID cases surge

The Chandigarh Administration has ordered all schools and colleges in the union territory to close until March 31—a development that comes as UT reports a second spurt of coronavirus cases.

An order from the Chandigarh Administration’s Director of Education said that it would revisit its decision to hold in-person exams for Classes 9 and 11. A revised schedule, if necessary, will be issued later.

Teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and colleges will have to report to work as usual.

Online exams for Classes 3-8 will go ahead as scheduled, as will Panjab University’s online exams.

Another order from the Chandigarh Administration bans public gatherings for Holi and orders all state museums, libraries, auditoriums and theatres to close down until further orders.

Restaurants and eating houses have been asked to close shop by 11 pm, and must limit their customers to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

All gatherings, whether social and political, need the Chandigarh administration’s sanction.

The union territory has been battling a second wave of the COVID-19 infection all of this month.