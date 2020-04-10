3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for helping Brazil tackle COVID-19 outbreak
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks
Trump thanks India for allowing Hydroxychloroquine export to US
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 88,630
Dhaka court issues death warrant against captured Mujib killer
411 patients recovered in India so far
इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2020 04:38:31
Centre, state govt make all efforts to identify hotspots to contain spread of COVID-19

AMN

The Central and State Governments are in a continuous combat mode against the Novel Corona Virus. Areas which are at higher risk of wider spread of the infection are earmarked as Hotspots to contain any further spread. Delhi added five new places taking the total tally to twenty five, of such hotspots in the national capital. Bengali Market, Shashtri Market in J J Colony, Sadar Bazar, B1 and B2 blocks in Paschim Vihar, Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Basti were the new demarcated hotspot zones. Government has urged citizens to support the call of no movement in such areas.

Demarcation of Hotspots is one of the most viable strategy for containment of a contagious disease. By such demarcation, effective monitoring and sanitization of areas become fairly feasible for the enforcement agencies. Government is constantly keeping a watch over the situation and new areas are added to the list for better strategic approach. In Country’s fight against Corona, residents are seen to be abiding to the no stepping outdoors rule. On the other hand, district authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that essential supplies reach the doorsteps of every resident avoiding any inconvenience to them. Apurti Sewa Suvidha app is being used by Noida authorities and such other online portals are engaged by other State Governments to embolden citizens in their pledge to defeat this global contagion.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has booked 32 people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks. A senior Police officer said, these people are from Northwest region of the city including Adarsh Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place and Shakurpur.

Delhi Government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the COVID-19 spread in the national capital.

