Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Health Ministry today stressed that there is no question of discrimination against any state in allocation of COVID vaccine doses.

In a series of tweets, the Health Ministry said, the full initial procurement amount of one crore 65 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to all States and Union Territories in proportion to the Health Care Workers database. It said this is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. It said any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded.

The Ministry said, States have been advised to organize vaccination sessions taking into account 10 per cent reserve or wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations or sessions per day. The Health Ministry said any undue haste on the parts of States to organize unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised. The States and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward.