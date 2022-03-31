Centre decides to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

In a series of tweets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the reduction in areas under the AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North East. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment saying that the North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. The Minister congratulated the people of North East on this momentous occasion.