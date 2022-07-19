Centre convenes all-party meeting to discuss Sri Lankan crisis

AMN

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all party meeting today. Speaking to media after the all party meeting on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about the meeting.

Many political parties had demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country.

The Island Nation is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. The crisis has also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.