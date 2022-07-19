FreeCurrencyRates.com

Centre convenes all-party meeting to discuss Sri Lankan crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all party meeting today. Speaking to media after the all party meeting on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about the meeting.

Many political parties had demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country.
The Island Nation is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. The crisis has also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

