Centre constitutes task force to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka

The Centre has constituted a task force to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka. The Electronics and Information Technology Ministry’s task force consisting of officers of National Internet Exchange of India and Software Technology Parks of India will visit each district and meet people over the issue. They will also visit State government officials and submit a report to Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

During the recent BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state, the Minister had received numerous requests for improving the speed and access of Internet connectivity in the area.