Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
Centre begins tripartite talks with Gorkha representatives from Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry today began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars region and the Government of West Bengal. The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas were chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht and highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas and of the region. He listened to all the parties concerned and has decided to call for the second round of talks in the presence of the senior officials of the Government of West Bengal in November this year. The West Bengal Government has been specifically asked to send their senior officials for the next round of talks. The Minister said, the all-around development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region is the topmost priority of the Modi Government.

SPORTS

In-form Amandeep to spearhead a strong field t r 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 12 October; Amandeep Drall will spearhead a strong field in the 10th&nbs ...

Khalin Joshi fires scorching 61 for the first-round lead at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, 12 October: Bengaluru golferKhalin Joshi fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in ...

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

