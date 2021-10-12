Centre begins tripartite talks with Gorkha representatives from Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry today began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars region and the Government of West Bengal. The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas were chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht and highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas and of the region. He listened to all the parties concerned and has decided to call for the second round of talks in the presence of the senior officials of the Government of West Bengal in November this year. The West Bengal Government has been specifically asked to send their senior officials for the next round of talks. The Minister said, the all-around development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region is the topmost priority of the Modi Government.