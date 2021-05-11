Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Centre asks States to reserve 70% vaccines for 2nd dose

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre has asked States and Union Territories to ensure that all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration Dr. R. S. Sharma today reviewed the status of COVID vaccination with Health Secretaries of States and UTs, through video conference.

Mr. Bhushan said, States can reserve at least 70 per cent of the vaccines supplied to them from the central government for second dose vaccination and remaining 30 per cent for first dose. He however said, States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100 per cent. The States were asked to undertake an awareness campaign for reinforcing the importance of complete vaccination with two doses of the vaccine. The Secretary urged states to ensure that priority groups are vaccinated.

Mr. Bhushan said, States have been informed in a transparent manner in advance about the COVID vaccines being provided to them from the Central government channel. The next allocation for the period of 15th to 31st May will be conveyed to them on 14th May. States were also urged to minimise vaccine wastage. The Union Health Secretary pointed that there were many states which still needed to substantially reduce the wastage. It was suggested to States and UTs to retrain and reorient vaccinators to ensure judicious usage of the vaccines.

Dr. R. S. Sharma said that COWIN will shortly provide the flexibility and feature for reserving slots for 2nd dose. The need for the Information, Education and Communications campaign for informing people that they should use only one mobile number for both doses for its reflection in their certificate was stressed. Dr Sharma reiterated the critical importance of the verity and authenticity of data. He also urged States to avoid use of restrictive criteria to uphold the mantra of CoWIN providing vaccination to anyone, anywhere and at any time.

