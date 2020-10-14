Centre approves Spl package worth Rs. 520 crore for J&K, Ladakh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has approved special package worth Rs. 520 crore rupees for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of five years till 2023-24 under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Briefing media after the Cabinet Meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, this will ensure sufficient funds under the mission, as per need to the Union Territories.

He said, it is also in line with Central Government’s aim to universalize all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a time bound manner.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission is a centrally sponsored programme that aims at eliminating rural poverty through promotion of multiple livelihoods for the rural poor households across the country.