Centre allows certain relaxations in notified services in areas without Hotspots

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Central Government will allow certain relaxations from tomorrow (April 20) in the notified services in areas without Hotspots. In the wake of extention of national lockdown till 3rd May, a series of directives have been put in place to ensure a strict compliance of lockdown.

However, keeping in mind the current financial situation of low-income earners and farmers, the Centre had said that it will be permitting a few more essential services to function in areas that are not Covid-19 containment zones after April 20.

In order to mitigate the hardship to the public, select additional activities will allowed from tomorrow. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states, union territories, district administration based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines. Before allowing the select activities, states, union territories, district administration will ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to standard operating procedures for social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories and establishments and other sectoral requirements are in place.

All agricultural and horticultural activities including farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations, Mandis’ operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Shops of agriculture machinery will remain fully functional during this time. Movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license including an empty truck to be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods or for pick up of goods. In addition, all finance related institutions and health related services will remain fully functional.

In a major relaxation, services provided by self-employed persons like electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will also be allowed to operate in all such areas which are not demarcated as Containment Zones. The guidelines also stated that work at construction projects where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside to begin in such municipalities or municipal corporations. Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities would also be allowed. Industries operating in rural areas and outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities and manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships will be allowed to function. Courier services, cold storage, private security services, hotels accommodating people stranded due to lockdown have been allowed to operate.