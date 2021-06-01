Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
World leaders call for more action and inclusion of all countries for cleaner, greener planet
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor
New study says Corona virus was created by Chinese Scientist in Wuhan Lab
Centre allocates Rs 7,000 cr grant to West Bengal under Jal Jeevan Mission for 2021-22

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Centre has allocated around seven thousand crore rupees grant to West Bengal under Jal Jeevan Mission for 2021- 22 to provide every household with assured tap water supply on regular and long-term basis. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 163.25 lakh rural households in West Bengal, tap water supply to home was limited to only 2.14 lakh households which is about one per cent.

Ministry of Jal Shakti in a statement said that in the last 21 months, in West Bengal 14 lakh households have been given tap water connections, thus coverage has increased by 8.58 per cent to 9.90 per cent against the national average of 39 per cent.

The Ministry said, In 41 thousand 357 villages and out of 1.63 crore rural households, about 1.48 crore rural homes are to be provided with piped water connection. In 2020-21, West Bengal provided 12.48 Lakh tap connections against a target of 55.58 Lakhs. Due to slow implementation and resultant poor utilization of fund, the state could not draw the full allocated amount. Now, the state has planned to implement Jal Jeevan Mission with speed to provide tap water connections to 43.10 Lakh rural homes in 2020-21 and 52.74 Lakh Functional House Tap Connections in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while approving the enhanced allocation, also assured full assistance to the state for provision of tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.

SPORTS

Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg fina ...

Boxing: Amit Panghal failed to defend his title, Thapa lost to regain gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Amit Panghal failed to defend his title as while Shiv Thapa lost his bid to r ...

Boxing:Pooja Rani wins gold ,three other Indian women pugilists lose final bouts

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 31 May : Pooja Rani was the lone Indian woman pugilist to win the gold as she outp ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

