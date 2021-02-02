Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2021 04:58:31      انڈین آواز

Central teams to visit Kerala and Maharashtra to support the States in COVID-19 management

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Centre has decided to depute two high level multi disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the States in public health interventions for COVID19 management. The Union Health Ministry said, currently these two States alone are contributing to almost 70 per cent active COVID-19 cases in the country. It said, at a time when almost all States and Union Territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control and Dr. R M L Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Health along with experts from regional offices of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton: India Open to be held in May, Domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India Open, one of the prestigious tournaments in the badminton calendar and ...

India dominate First Asian Online Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi World number four Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar Kynan Chenai and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!