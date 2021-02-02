Central teams to visit Kerala and Maharashtra to support the States in COVID-19 management

AMN

The Centre has decided to depute two high level multi disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the States in public health interventions for COVID19 management. The Union Health Ministry said, currently these two States alone are contributing to almost 70 per cent active COVID-19 cases in the country. It said, at a time when almost all States and Union Territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control and Dr. R M L Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Health along with experts from regional offices of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.