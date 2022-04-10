Central Railway launches ‘One Station One Product’ at five stations to promote local products

AMN/ WEB DESK

In order to make Railway Stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, a step towards promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local program, Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at five stations of Central Railway i.e one station each of its 5 divisions including Mumbai Division.

Under this program, the Dharavi leather products stall was launched on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station which will promote and sell local leather products.

Similarly, Kolhapuri Chappal under ‘One Station One Product’ at Kolhapur (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus) station in Pune division, local handicrafts of Burhanpur at Burhanpur station in Bhusawal division, Solapuri bedsheet (cloth) at Solapur station and bamboo products at Nagpur station are launched an exhibition cum sale centres.